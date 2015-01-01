|
Coyle S, Clark K. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; 14(2): 294-305.
The general benefits model of social support suggests that adolescents who perceive low social support generally experience poorer mental health outcomes; however, less is known of whether adolescents who perceive deficient support from one source may be protected from internalizing difficulties if they are able to access sufficient social support from another source. The current study investigated siblings as a source of support and the potential for social support compensation within the home (i.e., sibling-parent) and school settings (i.e., teacher-classmate), as well as across individuals in these two important settings (i.e., sibling-classmate, parent-teacher). With a sample of 241 high school students (73% female), structural equation modeling examined whether social support compensation would be evidenced in relation to internalizing difficulties.
Adolescence; Compensation; Internalizing problems; Social support