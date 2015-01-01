Abstract

The relationship between technology and fatal intimate partner violence has been previously thought of as distinct and separate. This research paper suggests, however, that online abuse that is considered "spaceless" in fact is intrinsically linked to the perpetration of "real world" and fatal violence. This study examined 100 cases of intimate partner femicide to determine the frequency of technology-facilitated intimate partner violence in Queensland, Australia.



FINDINGS indicate that risk factors of intimate partner femicide, including coercive control and stalking are closely associated with technology-facilitated intimate partner violence. This suggests that technology allows offenders to enact an omnipresent violence. Implications highlight the need for future research, policy, and practice to acknowledge the interconnectedness of offline and online abuse in responding to fatal intimate partner violence.

