|
Citation
|
McLachlan F, Harris B. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(5): 623-646.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The relationship between technology and fatal intimate partner violence has been previously thought of as distinct and separate. This research paper suggests, however, that online abuse that is considered "spaceless" in fact is intrinsically linked to the perpetration of "real world" and fatal violence. This study examined 100 cases of intimate partner femicide to determine the frequency of technology-facilitated intimate partner violence in Queensland, Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
coercive control; homicide flags; intimate partner femicide; Intimate partner violence