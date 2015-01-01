|
Citation
|
Centelles V, Powers RA, Moule RK. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(5): 693-711.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The increased connectivity on mobile platforms - including dating applications - is associated with increased risks of victimization both online and in-person. The current study explores the role of dating applications in shaping the risk(s) of victimization. Using a sample of college students (N = 324), we examine the relationship between low self-control and victimization (online and in-person), and the mediating effect of risky behavior, finding that low self-control is associated with in-person victimization, although partially mediated by risky behavior. Low self-control was not a significant predictor for cybervictimization. We also discern gendered effects in both engagement of risky behaviors and experiences of victimization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college students; Dating applications; low self-control; risky behaviors