Metz VE, Palzes VA, Kline-Simon AH, Chi FW, Weisner CM, Sterling SA. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons
35852025
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Although screening for unhealthy alcohol use is becoming more common, severe alcohol use disorders (AUDs) associated with the most severe medical and socio-economic sequelae still often go unidentified in primary care. To improve identification of severe AUDs and aid clinical decision-making, we aimed to identify a threshold of heavy drinking days (HDDs) associated with severe AUDs. DESIGN, SETTING, CASES: This cohort study analyzed electronic health record data of 138,765 adults who reported ≥1 HDD (4+ drinks/occasion for women and men ≥65 years, 5+ for men 18-64) during a 3-month-period at a routine alcohol screening in primary care in a large Northern California, USA healthcare system from 2014 to 2017. Our sample was 66.5% male, 59.7% White, 11.0% Asian/Pacific Islander, 5.0% Black, 17.4% Latino/Hispanic and 7.0% other/unknown race/ethnicity; the mean age was 40.6 years (SD=15.2). MEASUREMENTS: We compared sensitivity and specificity of different thresholds of the reported number of HDDs during a 3-month period for predicting severe AUD diagnoses in the following year, in the full sample, and by sex and age.
primary care; sensitivity; specificity; age groups; Alcohol screening; heavy drinking days; severe alcohol use disorders; sex differences