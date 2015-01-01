SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fomba H, Ouedraogo HG, Cissé K, Kouanda S. AIDS Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09540121.2022.2097794

35852218

A person with a disability regardless of the gender has an increased risk of sexual coercion and violence in various ways. This study aimed to analyze the prevalence and the risk factors associated with lifetime sexual violence among people with disabilities (PWDs) in Burkina Faso. We conducted a secondary analysis of a cross-sectional study carried out in Central, Central-East, Central-West and "Hauts Bassins" regions of Burkina Faso. PWDs were selected during a household survey through a two-stage random sampling technique. The prevalence of sexual violence in people disabilities was 7.4% (95%: CI 5.8-9.4). Females with disabilities were more likely than males with disabilities to report lifetime sexual violence (8.9% vs. 4.9%). The place where the person usually spends time and the disability duration were significantly associated with the occurrence of sexual violence among females with disability. There is no association between the other demographic characteristics and sexual violence among people with disability.


Sexual violence; Burkina Faso; person with disabilities

