SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

García FE, Cova F, Vázquez C, Páez D. Appl. Psychol. Health Wellbeing 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Applied Psychology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/aphw.12386

PMID

35851747

Abstract

This study analyzed a predictive model of posttraumatic growth (PTG) in a cohort of 244 workers affected by an occupational accident. A longitudinal design with three points in time (i.e., 1, 6, and 12 months after the accident) was used. PTG, posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), subjective severity of the event, deliberate rumination, and seeking social support were evaluated. In addition, time since the accident, age, and gender were included as predictors in our model. Deliberate rumination and seeking social support significantly predicted PTG trajectory in a multilevel model. Practical conclusions from the results suggest that work accident victims should be encouraged to seek social support and to positively reframe their experience.


Language: en

Keywords

accident; social support; post-traumatic stress; posttraumatic growth; rumination

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print