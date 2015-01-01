Abstract

This study analyzed a predictive model of posttraumatic growth (PTG) in a cohort of 244 workers affected by an occupational accident. A longitudinal design with three points in time (i.e., 1, 6, and 12 months after the accident) was used. PTG, posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), subjective severity of the event, deliberate rumination, and seeking social support were evaluated. In addition, time since the accident, age, and gender were included as predictors in our model. Deliberate rumination and seeking social support significantly predicted PTG trajectory in a multilevel model. Practical conclusions from the results suggest that work accident victims should be encouraged to seek social support and to positively reframe their experience.

