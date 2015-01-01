|
Stuckenschneider T, Koschate J, Dunker E, Reeck N, Hackbarth M, Hellmers S, Kwiecien R, Lau S, Levke Brütt A, Hein A, Zieschang T. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): 594.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35850739
BACKGROUND: Falls are a leading cause for emergency department (ED) visits in older adults. As a fall is associated with a high risk of functional decline and further falls and many falls do not receive medical attention, the ED is ideal to initiate secondary prevention, an opportunity generally not taken. Data on trajectories to identify patients, who would profit the most form early intervention and to examine the impact of a fall event, are lacking. To tailor interventions to the individual's needs and preferences, and to address the whole scope of fall risks, we developed this longitudinal study using an extensive assessment battery including dynamic balance and aerobic fitness, but also sensor-based data. Additionally, participative research will contribute valuable qualitative data, and machine learning will be used to identify trips, slips, and falls in sensor data during daily life.
Machine learning; Cognitive impairment; Emergency department; Older adults; Falls prevention; Activities of daily living; Aerobic fitness; Dynamic balance; Patient involvement; Perturbation