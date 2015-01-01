Abstract

PURPOSE: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a serious problem in children. The aims of this study are to identify risk factors that correlate with outcomes for those requiring neurosurgical intervention for very young children with AHT, assessment of variables associated with outcomes, and corroboration of our results with literature.



METHODS: This is an ethics-approved, retrospective study. Inclusion criteria consisted of patients aged 2 years old or less with a diagnosis of AHT managed by the Neurosurgical Service, KK Women's and Children's Hospital. Demographical and clinical variables are incorporated in the statistical analyses. Logistic regression was applied to statistically significant variables for the risk prediction model.



RESULTS: From 2000 to 2020, 24 patients required surgery for AHT. Timepoint was set at 12 months post-diagnosis. Univariate analyses demonstrated that patients with mild TBI were likely to have a favourable GOS-E Peds (p = 0.01), whereas radiological presence of cerebral oedema (p < .001), development of scar epilepsy (p = 0.021), and progression to cerebral palsy (p = 0.001) were associated with unfavourable GOS-E Peds.



CONCLUSION: This is the first study focused on neurosurgical outcomes for very young children with AHT in Singapore. We advocate multidisciplinary efforts to improve outcomes for this devastating condition.

Language: en