Abstract

Taser was introduced into UK policing in 2003 to bridge the operational gap between use of incapacitant sprays and firearms. Use of force reporting in the UK indicates that Taser is relatively safe provided that it is used lawfully. Taser use can result in injuries and has been implicated in a small number of deaths. The latest version of the weapon, the T7, has entered UK policing. The T7 uses a novel probe that has implications for the medical community. A review of Taser medical effects and probe removal for T7 are presented.

