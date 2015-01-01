SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hyer SM, Dixon MA. Int. J. Psychiatry Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00912174221116732

35853620

Suicide is a problem on the rise in the United States. One significant avenue to help reverse the trend is through family medicine and interventions within primary care clinics. This can be a significant stressor for many family medicine physicians to manage patients experiencing suicidal ideation within their busy schedule. Motivational Interviewing is an evidence-based method of interacting with patients in a healthy and collaborative manner. The literature is growing on how to use Motivational Interviewing in assessments of suicidal ideation. Additionally, Self-Determination Theory proposes that individuals have three basic needs: a sense of connection, a level of autonomy, and a degree of competence. These needs and the associated principles of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation help to explain why Motivational Interviewing can be so helpful in the change process. By examining the principles of Motivational Interviewing and Self-Determination Theory residents will be able to better create an environment conducive to collaborative sharing, honest discussion, and meaningful assessment to ensure safety for patients in primary care.


suicide; primary care; and safety assessment; motivational interviewing; self-determination theory

