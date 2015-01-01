|
Bennett M, Roche KM, Huebner DM, Lambert SF. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35853146
OBJECTIVE: U.S. Latino/a adolescents experience high levels of ethnic discrimination, particularly in new immigrant destinations. Due to the salience of peers during adolescence, this study examined how peer discrimination related directly and indirectly, through deviant peer affiliation, to changes in Latino/a adolescents' internalizing and externalizing symptoms. Culture-specific moderators hypothesized to buffer discrimination impacts on adolescent symptomology included Spanish language enculturation and adolescents' social ties to relatives in the family's country-of-origin.
Language: en