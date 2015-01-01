Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study assessed the role of perceived injustice in the experience and persistence of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) following work-related musculoskeletal injury.



METHODS: The study sample consisted of 187 individuals who were absent from work as a result of a musculoskeletal injury. Participants completed measures of pain severity, perceived injustice, catastrophic thinking, post-traumatic stress symptoms, and disability on three occasions at three-week intervals.



RESULTS: Consistent with previous research, correlational analyses revealed significant cross-sectional relations between pain and PTSS, and between perceived injustice and PTSS. Regression analysis on baseline data revealed that perceived injustice contributed significant variance to the prediction of PTSS, beyond the variance accounted for by pain severity and catastrophic thinking. Sequential analyses provided support for a bi-directional relation between perceived injustice and PTSS. Cross-lagged regression analyses showed that early changes in perceived injustice predicted later changes in PTSS and early changes in PTSS predicted later changes in perceived injustice.



CONCLUSIONS: Possible linkages between perceived injustice and PTSS are discussed. The development of effective intervention techniques for targeting perceptions of injustice might be important for promoting recovery of PTSS consequent to musculoskeletal injury.

