Katou H, Kataoka Y. Jpn. J. Nurs. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jjns.12506

35851728

AIM: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major global threat to women's health. Stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic were associated with an increase in IPV. The purpose of this study was to clarify IPV and the situation of women experiencing IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.

METHODS: A semi-structured interview was conducted with five healthcare providers who gave support to women experiencing IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic. All interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed and analyzed in accordance with thematic analysis methodology.

RESULTS: Two categories concerning IPV and the situation of women experiencing IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic emerged from analysis of interviews: (1) the possibility that IPV might change during the pandemic; and (2) barriers that prevent women getting support. "Possibility that IPV might change during the pandemic" consisted of three subcategories: "Male partner takes his stress out on her"; "Male partner forced her out of the home"; and "Conflict occurred more easily at home". "Barriers that prevent women getting support" had four subcategories: "Difficulty in accessing outside support"; "Restricted access to get care due to financial difficulties"; "Lack of support from her family"; and "Women experience a loss of energy".

CONCLUSIONS: During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were barriers to provide support for women despite increased IPV. Healthcare providers should support women using effective methods to protect women's health and safety.


qualitative research; COVID-19; intimate partner violence; domestic violence; women

