BACKGROUND: Housemaids often experience different types of sexual violence by different perpetrators. Sexual violence against housemaids remains usually concealed as victims cannot report such offenses. Except for fragmented studies with varying reports, there is no national prevalence studies conducted on sexual violence among housemaids in Ethiopia. Thus, this systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to determine the pooled prevalence and associated factors of sexual violence amongst housemaids in Ethiopia.



METHODS: A systematic search of PubMed, Embase, Science Direct, HINARI, Scopus, Cochrane Library, and Google Scholar was conducted using relevant search terms. Data were extracted using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) tool. The quality of all selected articles was evaluated using JBI critical appraisal checklist. Data analysis was performed using STATA Version 14 statistical software. Egger's test and funnel plot were used to evaluate publication bias. Heterogeneity was assessed using Cochran's chi-squared test and quantified by I(2) values. A random-effects model was applied during meta-analysis if heterogeneity was exhibited; otherwise, a fixed-effects model was used.



RESULTS: After reviewing 37,849 articles, 8 studies involving 3,324 housemaids were included for this systematic review and meta-analysis. The pooled prevalence of life time sexual violence among housemaids in Ethiopia was 46.26% (95% CI: 24.69, 67.84). The pooled prevalence was 55.43% (95% CI: 26.38, 84.47) for sexual harassment, 39.03% (95% CI: 14.55, 63.52) for attempted rape, and 18.85% (95% CI: 7.51, 30.19) for rape. Sexual violence is more likely among housemaid who previously lived rural residence (AOR = 2.25; 95% CI: 1.41, 3.60), drinks alcohol (AOR = 2.79 95% CI: 1.02, 4.56), and employer alcohol consumption (AOR = 6.01; 95% CI: 1.10, 32.96).



CONCLUSION: This study revealed that the prevalence of sexual violence against housemaids in Ethiopia is high. Of the forms of sexual violence against housemaids, sexual harassment is high. Male employers are the vast majority of perpetrators of their housemaids. Thus, concerned stakeholders should develop and implement interventions that could empower housemaids in their struggle toward the elimination of sexual violence, create awareness for men, control and monitor the implementation of legislation and policies, and prompt punishment of the perpetrators. Systematic review and meta-analysis registration PROSPERO CRD42021160511.

