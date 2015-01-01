Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the changes in physical activity levels and the rate of falls during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Korean population. The Korean Community Health Survey (KCHS) conducted in 2019 was compared with that conducted in 2020. Simple or multiple linear regression with complex sampling was conducted to calculate the estimated value (EV) of physical activity in the 2020 group vs. the 2019 group. The odds ratio (OR) of fall histories was calculated using simple or multiple logistic regression with complex sampling for the 2020 group compared to the 2019 group. The time spent on vigorous and moderate physical activity was lower in the 2020 group than in the 2019 group (EV = -10.0, 95% CI = -12.1 to -8.0, P < 0.001 for vigorous exercise and EV = -24.0, 95% CI = -26.7 to -21.4, P < 0.001 for moderate exercise). The rate of falls was lower in the 2020 group than in the 2019 group (OR = 0.66, 95% CI = 0.62 to 0.70, P < 0.001). Vigorous and moderate exercise decreased after the COVID-19 pandemic compared to before the pandemic. The occurrence of falls was lower during the COVID-19 pandemic than in the pre-pandemic period.

Language: en