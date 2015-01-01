SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aissaoui H, Boulouiz S, El-Azrak M, Bouchlarhem A, Elouafi N, Bazid Z. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2022; 80: e104054.

(Copyright © 2022, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.amsu.2022.104054

35855878

PMC9287769

Cannabis smoking has been reported as one of the risk factors for coronary heart disease, which can trigger in rare cases, an acute coronary syndrome (ACS). In this report, we present a case of a 27-year-old man presented with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) following cannabis consumption. The patient developed ST-segment elevation on the anterior and inferior leads. Coronary angiogram demonstrated a significant stenosis of the left anterior descending coronary artery (LAD). A Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) of the LAD, was realized with the implantation of a new generation-stent with good clinical evolution status. Healthcare professionals should consider cannabis consumption as a possible etiology of acute myocardial infarction, particularly in young patients with a susceptible social profile (drug-using patients with coronary heredity as a cardiovascular risk factor), and should educate patients regarding this emerging public health issue.


Cannabis; Acute coronary syndrome; Cardiovascular disease; Case report; Percutaneous intervention

