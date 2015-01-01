Abstract

Our objective was to explore the association between resting state functional connectivity and accelerometer-measured physical activity in pediatric concussion. Fourteen children with concussion (aged 14.54 ± 2.39 years, 8 female) were included in this secondary data analysis of a larger study. Participants had neuroimaging at 15.3 ± 6.7 days post-injury and subsequently a mean of 11.1 ± 5.0 days of accelerometer data. Intra-network connectivity of the default mode network (DMN), sensorimotor network (SMN), salience network (SN), and fronto-parietal network (FPN) was computed using resting state functional MRI. We found that per general linear models, only intra-network connectivity of the DMN was associated with physical activity levels. More specifically, increased intra-network connectivity of the DMN was significantly associated with higher levels of subsequent accelerometer-measured light physical activity (F(2, 11) = 7.053, p = 0.011, Ra2 = 0.562; β = 0.469), moderate physical activity (F(2, 11) = 7.053, p = 0.011, Ra2 = 0.562; β = 0.725), and vigorous physical activity (F(2, 11) = 10.855, p = 0.002, Ra2 = 0.664; β = 0.79). Intra-network connectivity of the DMN did not significantly predict sedentary time. Therefore, these preliminary findings suggest that there is a positive association between the intra-network connectivity of the DMN and device-measured physical activity in children with concussion.

