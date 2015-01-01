|
Citation
Palmer J, Ku M, Wang H, Crosse K, Bennett A, Lee E, Simmons A, Duffy L, Montanaro J, Bazaid K. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): 1396.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35858867
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Pandemics and natural disasters are immensely stressful events for frontline healthcare workers, as they provide patient care to a population undergoing the impacts of the disaster while experiencing such impacts to their personal lives themselves. With increased stressors to an already demanding job, frontline healthcare workers are at a higher risk of adverse effects to their mental health. The current COVID-19 pandemic has already shown to have had significant impact on the mental health of healthcare workers with increased rates of burnout, anxiety and depression. There is already literature showing the utility of individual programs at improving mental health, however, interventions at the organizational level are not well explored. This scoping review aims to provide an overview and determine the utility of a systematic review of the current body of literature assessing the effectiveness of mental health interventions at the organizational level for healthcare workers during or after a public health emergency.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Scoping review; Healthcare workers; Pandemics; Organizational research