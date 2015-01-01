Abstract

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurodegenerative and autoimmune disease. Motor, sensory and cognitive deficits in MS are commonly accompanied by psychiatric disorders. Depression and anxiety affect the quality of life of MS patients, and the treatment is still not well-established. Prevalence rates in MS patients for depression and anxiety vary widely between studies. However, the prevalence of these psychiatric disorders in the subgroups of MS patients and their association with a disability has not been studied yet. Therefore, this systematic review and meta-analysis proposes to estimate the prevalence of depression and anxiety in MS and to perform subgroup analyses (study type, Extended Disability Status Scale/EDSS, duration of MS, region, type of MS) on observational studies. The protocol was registered in PROSPERO (4202125033). A computerized search on PubMed, EMBASE and Scopus for studies on depression and anxiety in MS was performed from 2015 to 2021, and 12 articles were included. Most of the studies in the meta-analysis had a low risk of bias. The prevalence of depression was 27.01% (MS), 15.78% (relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis/RRMS), and 19.13% (progressive multiple sclerosis/PMS). For anxiety the prevalence was 35.19% (MS), 21.40% (RRMS), and 24.07% (PMS). The prevalence of depression/anxiety for patients with EDSS <3 was 26.69/45.56% and for EDSS >3 was 22.96/26.70%. Using HADS-A (8) the prevalence was 38.5% and for depression was 22.4%. Then, our study brought together current data regarding psychiatric disorders in MS patients, which are comorbidities that affect the quality of life of these patients.

Language: en