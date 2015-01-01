Abstract

BACKGROUND: As stroke can result in functional impairments that impact driving ability, many jurisdictions mandate a 30-day period of driving restriction post-stroke. However, between 26% and 38% of clients drive against medical advice during this period.



PURPOSE: Informed by critical reflexivity of the literature and the first author's practice, this critical analysis paper (1) explicates and critiques how adherence to guidelines regarding driving after stroke in the first 30 days is conceptualized in individualistic, biomedically centred research and (2) argues for expanded understandings of driving based on a transactional occupational perspective. Key Issues: Individualistic, biomedical perspectives view driving against medical advice as an individually located phenomenon, generating partial understandings and individually focused solutions. Re-conceptualizing driving after stroke as a transactional occupational choice provides a productive basis for understanding and addressing driving within practice and research. Implications: Concepts from occupational science can generate new insights for research and client-centred practice regarding driving following stroke.

Language: en