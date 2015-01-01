Abstract

Property-level flood risk adaptation (PLFRA) has received significant attention in recent years, as flood resilience has become increasingly important in flood risk management. Earlier studies have indicated that learning from flood experiences can affect flood risk perception and the adoption of PLFRA measures; however, it remains unclear whether and how this learning process can be affected by flood control infrastructure-specifically, the level of flood resistance it offers. This study attempts to answer the question: Do people living in environments with different levels of flood resistance learn different lessons from flood experience, manifested in flood risk perception and PLFRA? We present a comparative study of the rural village of Xinnongcun and the urban community of Nanhuyayuan in Central China. In-person interviews with a total of 34 local residents were conducted to understand how flood experiences affect flood risk perception and PLFRA. We find that learning from flood experiences in the highly flood-resistant environment (Nanhuyayuan) does not contribute to flood risk perception but further enhances flood resistance, whereas learning in a less flood-resistant environment (Xinnongcun) leads to a better understanding of flood risk and promotes PLFRA. We argue that flood resistance can affect the learning from flood experiences. High flood resistance can suppress PLFRA through a different learning process that involves learning inertia and path dependency. In the search for flood resilience, this begs society to re-examine the widespread assertion that both structural and nonstructural measures are important in flood risk management. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s10584-022-03401-3.

Language: en