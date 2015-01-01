Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Suicide is a major, global, public health issue. Those who attempt suicide represent a high-risk subgroup for eventual death by suicide. We provide an update on emerging evidence for interventions for attempted suicide to reduce subsequent suicidal behavior. RECENT FINDINGS: Major approaches that have been examined recently include pharmacological, psychosocial, brief active contact and outreach interventions, and digitally driven interventions. Notwithstanding the limited evidence base for most of these approaches, brief contact and follow-up interventions appear to have more robust effects on reduction of repeat suicidal behavior, including attempts; such approaches may have especial significance in emergency settings because of their brevity. Digital interventions for self-harm appear promising in the short-term whereas the evidence for pharmacological and psychosocial strategies remain inconclusive. SUMMARY: Although current evidence supports the use of brief interventions, contact, and outreach for reducing risk of subsequent suicide attempts and suicidal behavior, there are large gaps and limitations in the evidence base related to trial design, lack of long-term efficacy data, and implementational challenges. More robustly designed long-term trials that examine integrated intervention approaches with well defined outcomes are needed to develop recommendations in this area.

