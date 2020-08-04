CONTACT US: Contact info
Ghaoui N, Abi Zeid Daou C, Saade D. Int. J. Dermatol. 2022; 61(8): 1034-1038.
(Copyright © 2022, International Society of Dermatology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35856735
The sixth-largest non-nuclear explosing in history occurred in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4, 2020 when a estimated 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in teh port of the capital. More that a year has past arterr this cataclysmal blast and we are still trying to remedy the injuries of our patients...
