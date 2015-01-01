Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ) experience greater social exclusion and discrimination and higher rates of depression. Little is known about the clinical characteristics or treatment outcomes of LGBTQ people with severe mood disorders. We hypothesized that LGBTQ patients would present with distinct clinical features and that they might respond less favorably to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).



METHODS: We performed a retrospective chart review (2018-2020) of 59 LGBTQ patients and 441 non-LGBTQ patients who received an acute ECT series for treatment-resistant illness (in 95%, a depressive episode by DSM-5 criteria). Clinical response was evaluated with the Clinical Global Impression Improvement (CGI-I) scale, self-rated Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology (QIDS-SR), and QIDS-SR suicide item. Inverse probability of treatment weights were applied to regression models to balance baseline confounders.



RESULTS: LGBTQ status was associated with younger age, current suicide ideation, past suicide attempt, self-injurious behavior, posttraumatic stress disorder, personality disorder, tobacco smoking, past substance use disorder, and history of sexual abuse (all P < .05). LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ groups showed no significant differences in CGI-I score (odds ratio = 0.82, 95% CI = 0.48-1.40, P = .47), change in QIDS-SR total score (least-squares mean = -9.2 vs -8.1; F(1,408) = 1.42; P = .24), or change in QIDS-SR suicide item (odds ratio = 1.83, 95% CI = 0.91-3.68, P = .09).



CONCLUSIONS: LGBTQ people with treatment-resistant mood disorders presented with distinct clinical features, some of which have been previously linked with less favorable treatment outcomes. Nonetheless, LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ patients experienced similar clinically significant improvement with an acute ECT series. ECT should be considered for treatment-resistant depression regardless of an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.

