INTRODUCTION: To address the military gap in the standardized collection of lifetime blast exposures across clinical and research endeavors, researchers at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) completed a quality improvement project that utilized systematic, iterative focus groups that leveraged the input from various stakeholders including subject matter experts, clinical providers, and service members (SMs) to develop a comprehensive, self-report blast exposure inventory that could be completed within 5-10 minutes. This manuscript outlines the process of the development of this inventory.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This project included three phases of focus groups that occurred at the NICoE between August 2020 and March 2021 to collect feedback and input from relevant military stakeholders. The study team utilized related assessments available in the literature, together with clinical experience with the NICoE patient population, to inform the development of an initial draft inventory. Phase 1 consisted of blast injury research subject matter experts who had extensive experience researching and providing clinical care to SMs exposed to blast. Phase 2 consisted of NICoE clinicians across numerous clinical specialties. Phase 3 included current active duty patients in the NICoE intensive outpatient program.



RESULTS: Following completion of the focus groups, a lifetime blast exposure inventory was developed in the form of a single page table including incoming, outgoing, training, and operational exposures and broken down by levels of weapon systems as well as breaching and explosive ordnance disposal exposures. In addition, select questions related to the first and most recent blast exposures and experience as an instructor for explosive ordnance disposal- and breaching-related training were included.



CONCLUSIONS: Researchers at the NICoE developed a self-report blast exposure inventory through a quality improvement project that included active, ongoing participation and feedback of clinical experts and military SMs. The end result is a brief, single page inventory that can be administered within 5-10 minutes. Although additional research is needed to refine and validate the inventory, the project team believes that the tool begins to address a long-standing gap in the DoD in the standardized collection of lifetime blast exposures.

