|
Citation
|
Sanogo S, Kouma A, Cissé I, Guindo I, Diarra O, Traoré O, Dembélé M, Sidibé S. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 41: e309.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, African Field Epidemiology Network)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35855048
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: facial injuries are a public health problem, both physically and psychologically, characterized by a variety of injuries and sometimes by severe esthetic or functional sequelae. The purpose of this study was to describe the epidemiological and tomodensitometric aspects of maxillofacial fractures in Mopti.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Accidents, Traffic; Retrospective Studies; *Maxillary Fractures/diagnostic imaging/epidemiology/etiology; *Maxillofacial Injuries/diagnostic imaging/epidemiology/etiology; *Skull Fractures/diagnostic imaging/epidemiology/etiology; CT scan; lefort II; Mali/epidemiology; Maxillofacial fracture; Mopti; Tomography, X-Ray Computed/adverse effects