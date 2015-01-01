SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sanogo S, Kouma A, Cissé I, Guindo I, Diarra O, Traoré O, Dembélé M, Sidibé S. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 41: e309.

10.11604/pamj.2022.41.309.28752

35855048

PMC9250685

INTRODUCTION: facial injuries are a public health problem, both physically and psychologically, characterized by a variety of injuries and sometimes by severe esthetic or functional sequelae. The purpose of this study was to describe the epidemiological and tomodensitometric aspects of maxillofacial fractures in Mopti.

METHODS: we conducted a cross-sectional and descriptive study in the Department of Radiology of the Mopti Hospital from January 2019 to December 2019. All patients who had undergone maxillofacial CT scan for a trauma with fracture confirmed by CT scan during this period were included. The variables analyzed were age, sex, etiology and the types of fractures observed on CT scan. Data recording and analysis were carried out using SPSS version 20 and Excel 2013.

RESULTS: of a total of 120 patients, the mean age was 26.43 years with a standard deviation of 14.547. Men predominated (75%; n= 90). Road accidents were the leading cause of fractures (50%; n = 60). Occlusofacial fractures accounted for 38.33% (n= 46). Lefort II was the most common fracture (22.50%; n= 27).

CONCLUSION: this study allowed us to identify the population groups most affected by maxillofacial fractures in the Mopti region: adolescents and young adults. Tomodensitometric results were dominated by occlusofacial fractures, in particular Lefort type II fractures.


Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Accidents, Traffic; Retrospective Studies; *Maxillary Fractures/diagnostic imaging/epidemiology/etiology; *Maxillofacial Injuries/diagnostic imaging/epidemiology/etiology; *Skull Fractures/diagnostic imaging/epidemiology/etiology; CT scan; lefort II; Mali/epidemiology; Maxillofacial fracture; Mopti; Tomography, X-Ray Computed/adverse effects

