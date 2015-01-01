Abstract

The undetected and untreated PTSD symptoms (difficulty paying attention, nightmares and difficulty sleeping, irritability or aggression, flashbacks, diminished interest in activities, self-destructive behavior, and feeling isolated) of college students may interfere with their relationships, well-being, learning, and academic success. To examine the feasibility, acceptability, and impact of providing a short-term trauma-specific evidence-based group intervention, Coping & Resilience (C&R), an adaptation of Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS) was implemented at a large urban public university. Fifty college students (54 percent male, 90 percent students of color), with a mean PTSD symptom score of 34 at pretest (considered in the moderate range of symptom severity) participated in C&R groups. As expected, student PTSD symptoms improved after group participation. A Quade test showed a significant decrease in the scores from pretest to follow-up for PTSD and two subscales (intrusion and avoidance). Large public universities serving underrepresented students are uniquely positioned to become trauma- and resilience-informed systems and to provide trauma support services to promote student well-being.

