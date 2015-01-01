|
Stiles M, Hargarten S, Lauby M, Peterson N, Bigham J. WMJ Wis. Med. J. 2022; 121(2): 74-76.
35857680
Deaths and injuries related to firearms in the United States have reached epidemic proportions and continue to rise. Approximately 40,000 people die in the US, and an estimated 100,000 people are injured from firearms annually. In 2021, Wisconsin firearm injuries increased by 11% over 2020; 2020 firearm injuries reflected a 71% increase over 2019. The number of people killed with firearms in Wisconsin increased in 2020 by 48% over 2019; and 2021 fatalities from firearms increased by 34% over 2020.
