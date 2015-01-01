|
Billock RM, Steege AL, Miniño A. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(29): 948.
(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
35862286
In 2020, the age-adjusted drug overdose death rate among workers with paid, civilian usual occupations was 42.1 deaths per 100,000. Drug overdose death rates were highest among workers in the following occupations: construction and extraction (162.6); food preparation and serving related (117.9); personal care and service (74.0); transportation and material moving (70.7); building and grounds cleaning and maintenance (70.0); and installation, maintenance, and repair (69.9).
