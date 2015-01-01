Abstract

BACKGROUND: Differential factors that influence intention and subjectively perceived fatality during non-fatal suicidal acts amongst men and women have rarely been explored in the extant literature. Exploring these factors may help to understand how they influence medical outcomes and may also be used in a post-crisis counselling. This study aims to assess factors influencing intent in relation to expected fatality during suicidal acts in men and women.



METHOD: In the current study, 433 individuals who attempted suicide (age 24.89±0.98 years, male/female ratio=1.29) were surveyed using the WHO-5 Well-Being Index, Beck Depression Inventory, Beck Suicide Intent Scale, Plutchik Feelings and Acts of Violence Scale, and Spielberger State/Trait Anger Scale. Life stress was evaluated as an accumulation of negative life events, whilst psychiatric disorders were assessed using CIDI 2.1 inventory.



RESULTS: It was found that the higher expected fatality was associated with higher suicide intention scores, whereas the medical severity of attempts and violent/non-violent attempts distribution did not differ between groups. Although there was no difference in suicide intent scores and medical severity between men and women, men demonstrated a 2.4-3.5 times higher proportion of violent attempts, depending on the group. Higher perceived fatality was associated with lower general well-being, higher depression and violence, hopelessness, and total life stress in men, whereas among women higher perceived fatality was only associated with total life stress. Moreover, in men and women, higher intent and expected fatality was associated with a differential set of negative life events that occurred during childhood. The prevalence of mental health disturbances in the entire sample was about 50% and equally distributed among men and women. However, addictions prevailed among men, while neurotic and stress-related disorders were more common among women. Among those who expected more fatality the number of people with diagnoses and comorbidity was higher, especially in men.



CONCLUSION: There is a difference in risk factors for expected fatality and intent in men and women attempting suicide, which may not necessarily result in severe medical outcomes but may help during the post-crisis counseling of suicide attempters. Expected fatality deserves more attention as a component of general intent. An in-depth study of this phenomenon may help to understand motives of men and women attempting suicide and help prevent future suicidal attempts.

Language: en