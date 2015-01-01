SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Idrisov KA, Арбиевич. Consortium Psychiatricum 2022; 3(2): 118-122.

(Copyright © 2022, Moscow Healthcare Department, Russian Federation)

10.17816/CP175

unavailable

The article describes the experience of organizing psychological and psychiatric assistance to refugees in temporary accommodation centers (TACs). From 1999 to 2004, about 200,000 people, fleeing military operations during the counter-terrorist operation in the Chechen Republic, moved to neighboring Ingushetia, where they were placed in TACs. Analysis of the work with refugees shows that during a long stay in the TAC, refugees develop psychopathological and psychological issues including stress disorders, irritability, aggressiveness, disorders of adaptive functions, depression, anxiety, decreased initiative, "victim" complex, and damaged interpersonal relationships that significantly reduce their adaptive capabilities. Organizing comprehensive medical, social, psychological, and psychiatric care based on existing disorders can significantly improve the psycho-emotional state of refugees in a short time and prevent the aggravation and chronicity of these disorders.


Chechen Republic; psychological and psychiatric assistance; refugees; temporary accommodation centers; беженцы; психолого-психиатрическая помощь; центры временного размещения; Чеченская Республика

