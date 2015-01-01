Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anger rumination is consistently associated with maladaptive psychopathological outcomes. However, there is a lack of research on the association between problematic cannabis use, cannabis use motives and anger rumination. Coping motives showed positive relationships with negative affectivity and emotion dysregulation, thus it might be possible that coping motives can mediate the effects of hostility and anger rumination on problematic cannabis use. AIMS: The goal of the present study was to examine the mediating role of anger rumination and cannabis use motives on the relationship between hostility and problematic cannabis use.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study used a convenience sample of 764 past year cannabis users with a risk for problematic cannabis use (Males: 70.42% [N = 538], Age: M = 29.24 [SD = 7.55]). Standardized and online questionnaires measured problematic use and motives of cannabis use, anger rumination and hostility.



RESULTS: Structural equation modelling was used to test the proposed mediation model. Four significant indirect effects were identified in the mediation model. The positive effect of hostility on cannabis use problems was mediated (i) via coping motives, (ii) via anger rumination, (iii) via anger rumination and coping motives, and (iv) via anger rumination and conformity motives.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study was the first that examined the construct of anger rumination in the context of cannabis use. Possible risk mechanisms via anger rumination and cannabis use motives with negative reinforcement were suggested in the context of problematic cannabis use. Self-medication tendencies and emotion dysregulation processes might explain these pathways.

Language: en