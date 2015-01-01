|
Horváth Z, Kökönyei G, Sárosi P, Koós M, Demetrovics Z, Urbán R. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2022; 16: e100447.
35859707
BACKGROUND: Anger rumination is consistently associated with maladaptive psychopathological outcomes. However, there is a lack of research on the association between problematic cannabis use, cannabis use motives and anger rumination. Coping motives showed positive relationships with negative affectivity and emotion dysregulation, thus it might be possible that coping motives can mediate the effects of hostility and anger rumination on problematic cannabis use. AIMS: The goal of the present study was to examine the mediating role of anger rumination and cannabis use motives on the relationship between hostility and problematic cannabis use.
Cannabis use; Anger rumination; Conformity motives; Coping motives; Hostility