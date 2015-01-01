Abstract

We conducted a mixed studies review to examine domestic violence and stigma against women affected by HIV. We searched Medline, Web of Science, PsycINFO and EMBASE databases with no starting date limit. Studies that reported on experiences of stigma, discrimination, or domestic violence against women affected by HIV in any country were included. Because the review focused on HIV stigma-related violence, we only included studies that reported violence following an HIV diagnosis or at the time of HIV testing. A total 1056 records were screened; 89 articles were assessed for full text eligibility and 49 studies were selected for evidence synthesis. A convergent approach was used and study findings were analysed thematically. Four broad themes emerged: (1) being affected by HIV increases domestic violence, (2) supportive reactions from partners, (3) HIV stigma is associated with domestic violence, and (4) domestic violence associated with HIV-stigma is gendered. Research gaps identified included the burden of intersectional stigma of domestic violence and HIV, and the mediating role of HIV stigma in domestic violence for women with HIV, highlighting the need for further research in this area to reduce violence against women living with HIV.

Language: en