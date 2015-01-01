|
Citation
|
Schmeckenbecher J, Rattner K, Cramer RJ, Plener PL, Baran A, Kapusta ND. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(4): e140.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35861112
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The use of distance-based interventions (DBIs) to reduce suicidal ideation and behaviours are an increasingly relevant form of intervention. DBIs are more affordable, scalable and available than traditional face-to-face interventions, helping to narrow the gap between needed and provided care. AIMS: To evaluate the overall effectiveness of DBIs against suicidal ideation and behaviours.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; meta-analysis; distance-based intervention; psychosocial interventions; suicidal behaviour