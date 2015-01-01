Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the risk factors for and the consequences (ie, substance use disorders (SUD), depression, personality traits) of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in young Swiss men.



DESIGN: This is a three-wave cohort study. Risk factors were measured at baseline (2010-2012) and at follow-up 1 (FU1; 2012-2014), while the consequences and TBI were measured at follow-up 2 (FU2; 2016-2018). SETTING: Switzerland. PARTICIPANTS: All participants at FU2 (Mage=25.43, SD=1.25) of the Cohort Study on Substance Use Risk Factors (N=4881 young Swiss men after listwise deletion). MEASURES: The outcomes measured were TBI, SUD (ie, alcohol, nicotine, cannabis, other illicit drugs), depression and personality traits (ie, sensation seeking, anxiety-neuroticism, sociability, aggression-hostility) at FU2. The predictors were previous TBI (lifetime TBI but not in the past 12 months at FU2), SUD, personality traits and sociodemographics (highest level of achieved education, age, linguistic region) measured at FU1.



RESULTS: At FU2, 3919 (80.3%) participants reported to never have had TBI, 102 (2.1%) have had TBI in the last 12 months (TBI new cases), and 860 (17.6%) have had TBI during their lifetime but not in the 12 months preceding FU2 (previous TBI). Low educational attainment (OR=3.93, 95% CI 2.10 to 7.36), depression (OR=2.87, 95% CI 1.35 to 6.11), nicotine dependence (OR=1.72, 95% CI 1.09 to 2.71), high sociability (OR=1.18, 95% CI 1.07 to 1.30), high aggression-hostility (OR=1.15, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.26) and high sensation seeking (OR=1.33, 95% CI 1.04 to 1.68) at FU1 were significantly associated with TBI new cases at FU2. Previous TBI was significantly associated with nicotine dependence (OR=1.46, 95% CI 1.16 to 1.83), depression (OR=2.16, 95% CI 1.56 to 2.99) and aggression-hostility (B=0.14, 95% CI >0.00 to 0.28) at FU2.



CONCLUSION: Low educational attainment and depression are the most significant risk factors associated with increased odds of future TBI, while depression, nicotine dependence and high aggression-hostility are the main consequences of previous TBI. TBI should be considered an underlying factor in the treatment of depression, SUD or unfavourable personality profiles.

Language: en