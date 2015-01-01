Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion, is a complex neurobehavioral phenomenon affecting six in 1000 people globally each year. Symptoms last between days and years as microstructural damage to axons and neurometabolic changes result in brain network disruption. There is no clinically available objective biomarker to diagnose the severity of injury or monitor recovery. However, emerging evidence suggests eye movement dysfunction (e.g., saccades and smooth pursuits) in patients with mTBI. Patients with a higher symptom burden and prolonged recovery time following injury may show higher degrees of eye movement dysfunction. Likewise, recent advances in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have revealed both white matter tract damage and functional network alterations in mTBI patients, which involve areas responsible for the ocular motor control. This scoping review is presented in three sections: Section 1 explores the anatomical control of eye movements to aid the reader with interpreting the discussion in subsequent sections. Section 2 examines the relationship between abnormal MRI findings and eye tracking after mTBI based on the available evidence. Finally, Section 3 communicates gaps in our knowledge about MRI and eye tracking, which should be addressed in order to substantiate this emerging field.

