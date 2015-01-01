Abstract

BACKGROUND: Attacks against emergency medical services are increasingly discussed in the media and in politics, which is reflected in political initiatives and legislative changes. However, there is a rather low number of scientific studies on this topic in Germany that do not represent a consistent image of prevalence. The current article addresses prevalence and situational escalation factors as well as consequences of the incidents and wishes of the emergency medical services regarding attacks.



METHODS: Between May and August 2021, emergency medical services were surveyed using a mixed-methods approach, which included long-term data collection on the frequency of violent crime in the form of an online questionnaire and qualitative interviews of experts and victims.



FINDINGS: Verbal attacks in particular are part of the everyday working experience of emergency medical services. On average, 29% of respondents were insulted, harassed, or verbally threatened. Moreover, an average of 8% of those surveyed were also exposed to physical attacks. At the same time, the need for improvement regarding aftercare as well as education and training are expressed.



DISCUSSION: Education and training courses that raise awareness of dangers, consider de-escalation approaches, and address self-protection could reduce the risk of attacks and thus stress of this kind in everyday working life.

Language: de