Citation
Leuschner F, Herr AT, Lutz P, Fecher L, Selzer M. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35861863
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Attacks against emergency medical services are increasingly discussed in the media and in politics, which is reflected in political initiatives and legislative changes. However, there is a rather low number of scientific studies on this topic in Germany that do not represent a consistent image of prevalence. The current article addresses prevalence and situational escalation factors as well as consequences of the incidents and wishes of the emergency medical services regarding attacks.
Language: de
Keywords
Victimisation; Attacks; Consequences of violence; De-escalation; Education/training