Maas MK, LaBrenz CA, Cary KM, Buenabad NA, Parra-Cardona JR. Cult. Health Sex. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35862272
Abstract
A focus on promoting sexual health and preventing sexual violence remains largely unaddressed in most evidence-based parenting prevention programmes, despite the promise of success in addressing these topics after foundational parenting practices have been strengthened. The primary objective of this study was to understand how Mexican family and gender values shape the way families in Mexico City approach discussion of sexual health and violence with their adolescent children. The goal was to inform the development of a culturally relevant sexual health promotion and violence prevention module to add to an existing parenting intervention. During focus groups with 17 mothers and 3 fathers who had recently completed a parenting intervention, five major themes were identified: mediating messages from the outside world; the view that dads are not part of sex education; the belief that romantic relationships spell trouble; gender differences in responsibility and fear; and comfort talking about condoms.
Mexico; Parenting; gender; education; sexual violence