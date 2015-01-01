Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies have explored the impact of low back or lower limb pain severity on recurrent (≥2) falls in older adults.



OBJECTIVES: Investigate the association between the severity of low back or lower limb pain, and ≥2 falls or falls-related injuries.



METHODS: Community-dwelling Australian males and females in the ASPREE Longitudinal Study of Older Persons (ALSOP), aged ≥70 years. Self-reported, cross-sectional questionnaire data regarding number of falls and falls-related injuries in the last 12 months; and sites and severity of pain experienced on most days. Adjusted relative risks (RR) were estimated from multivariable Poisson regression models, for males and females separately.



RESULTS: Of 14,892 ALSOP participants, 13% (n=1,983) reported ≥2 falls ('recurrent fallers') in the last 12 months. Males and females who reported severe low back, or severe lower limb pain on most days were more likely to report ≥2 falls in the last 12 months compared to those with mild pain (lower back: males RR=1.70 and females RR=1.5, p=0.001; lower limb: males RR=2.0, p<0.001 and females RR=1.4, p=0.003). Female recurrent fallers who reported severe low back (RR=1.3, p=0.029) or lower limb (RR=1.24, p=0.024) pain on most days were more likely to report a falls-related injury in the last 12 months compared to females with mild pain.



CONCLUSION: Severe low back or lower limb pain was associated with an increased likelihood of recurrent falls (males/females) or falls-related injuries (females only). Assessment of severe low back and lower limb pain should be considered as a priority when undertaking falls-risk evaluation.

