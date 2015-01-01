|
Rosa PJ, Brazão N, Carvalho J. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35861240
This study investigates the psychometric properties of the Sexually Aggressive Behaviors Scale (SABS) in a sample of 1,632 heterosexual Portuguese female college students, aged between 18 and 39 years old (M = 22.40; SD = 4.31). The internal structure of the scale was investigated, along with analyses of the internal consistency, and validity evidence in relation to external variables. Participants completed an online survey that was disseminated using Portuguese universities' mailing lists and social networks.
reliability; psychometrics; sexual violence; construct validity; factor structure; female college students