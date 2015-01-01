Abstract

Six people made the mistake of eating toad soup, and one of them died before arriving hospital. Five patients presented conscious change, gastrointestinal upset, or bradycardia. We checked their blood and electrocardiography to monitor the cardiac intoxication from toad venom. This experience revealed that the serum level of digoxin does not indicate the severity of intoxication but has the diagnostic value. And, serum potassium level is useful to provide valuable therapeutic information.

