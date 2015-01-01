Abstract

Latinx immigrants bear a disproportionate burden associated with intimate partner violence (IPV); however, efforts to develop evidence-based IPV prevention strategies and address health disparities have been impeded by a lack of understanding of the unique cultural (i.e., acculturation and acculturative stress) and socio-environmental (i.e., adverse childhood experiences [ACEs]) factors that contribute to IPV in this historically marginalized population. Guided by a contextual framework for IPV and a life-course perspective viewed through a gendered lens, this study aims to (a) identify relationships among acculturation, acculturative stress, ACEs, and IPV victimization and perpetration; and (b) explore whether profiles of IPV risk factors differ by gender (women vs. men) among Latinx immigrants. This cross-sectional, descriptive, correlational study was a secondary analysis of data from the baseline assessment of 331 ever-partnered Latinx immigrants aged 18 to 44 in a longitudinal study named Salud (Health), Estrés (Stress), y Resilencia (Resilency) (SER) Hispano. Logistic regressions adjusting for individual characteristics and gender subgroup analyses were used to address study aims. The majority of the participants were women (71.30%). More than half of all participants had experienced IPV victimization (57.70%) or IPV perpetration (60.73%). Latinx immigrants with higher family stress (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.16; p < .001) had an elevated risk for IPV victimization; those with more ACEs (aOR = 1.08; p = .005) had an increased risk for IPV perpetration. Women had a lower risk of IPV victimization (aOR = 0.45; p = .03) and a higher risk for IPV perpetration (aOR = 3.26; p = .001) compared to men. Although further research is warranted, the profiles of risk factors for IPV perpetration were different for women than for men. Culturally tailored preventions focused on acculturative stress and ACEs are needed to help Latinx immigrant communities minimize exposure to life-course adversities, improve positive adaptation to the US, and eliminate IPV-relevant health disparities.

