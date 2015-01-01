|
Piggott DM, Anderson RAE. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
PMID
35861276
Abstract
Previous research has demonstrated the dramatic effect trauma can have on religiosity. This study sought to extend this understanding by examining how a specific trauma, rape, influences religious beliefs and behaviors as well as how religiosity influences acknowledgment of rape. Rape acknowledgment is the personal use of the label rape to describe such an experience. The process of acknowledgment and general recovery from rape can include dramatic questioning of one's religious beliefs and marks an important potential point of intervention, especially given the majority of the US identifies as religious. A sample of 310 mostly Christian, college-aged women completed questionnaires about their personal religiosity, attitudes and beliefs, and trauma history.
Language: en
rape; religion; sexism; rape acknowledgment; rape myth acceptance