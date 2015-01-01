|
Citation
Suárez-Relinque C, Del Moral G, León-Moreno C, Callejas-Jerónimo JE. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35861285
Abstract
The objective of this research was to explore the relationship between involvement in child-to-parent violence (CPV) and the development of emotional loneliness, suicidal ideation, and alexithymia based on sex; 1,928 adolescents of both sexes participated (50.5% males and 49.5% females), aged between 12 and 18 years (M = 14. 67, SD = 1.77), enrolled in four educational centers in Spain. A multivariate analysis of variance (3 × 2 MANOVA) was applied using sex and CPV levels as independent variables. Univariate analyses were carried out to explore the significant relationships detected.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; suicidal ideation; alexithymia; child-to-parent violence; emotional loneliness