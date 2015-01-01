|
Fay KE, Corry S, Simmons RG, Baayd J. J. Midwifery Womens Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35861284
INTRODUCTION: Partner-mediated reproductive coercion is a common form of violence that affects individuals' sexual and reproductive health goals. Clinicians' understanding of the scope of reproductive coercion continues to grow with direct implications for clinical interventions. The purpose of this study was to generate a more comprehensive set of reproductive coercion tactics used by intimate partners for recognition in a clinical setting.
intimate partner violence; coercion; contraception; family planning services; patient-centered care; personal autonomy; reproductive rights