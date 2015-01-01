|
Citation
Baiden P, Eugene DR, Nicholas JK, Spoor S, Brown FA, LaBrenz CA. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35861928
Abstract
PURPOSE: Although some studies have examined the association between prescription opioid misuse and mental health outcomes, few have investigated the effects of prescription opioid misuse on suicidal behaviors among Black adolescents. The objective of this study was to investigate the cross-sectional association between prescription opioid misuse and suicidal ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempt among Black adolescents.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Black adolescents; Prescription opioid misuse; Suicide plan