Abstract

PURPOSE: Although some studies have examined the association between prescription opioid misuse and mental health outcomes, few have investigated the effects of prescription opioid misuse on suicidal behaviors among Black adolescents. The objective of this study was to investigate the cross-sectional association between prescription opioid misuse and suicidal ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempt among Black adolescents.



METHODS: Data for this study came from the 2017 and 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. An analytic sample of 4798 Black adolescents aged 14-18 years (51.2% female) was analyzed using binary logistic regression. The outcome variables investigated were suicidal ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempt, and the main explanatory variable was prescription opioid misuse.



RESULTS: Of the 4798 Black adolescents, 15% reported ever misusing prescription opioids; 16.2% experienced suicidal ideation; 14% made a suicide plan; and 11.3% attempted suicide during the past 12 months. In the multivariate logistic regression models, Black adolescents who misused prescription opioids had 1.39 times higher odds of making a suicide plan and 1.65 times higher odds of making a suicide attempt during the past 12 months when compared to their counterparts who did not misuse prescription opioids. Other significant factors associated with suicidal behaviors include female sex, school bullying, cyberbullying, depressive symptoms, and illicit drug use. In addition, physical activity had a protective effect on suicide attempt.



CONCLUSION: The findings of the present study demonstrate the effects of prescription opioid misuse and its association with suicidal behaviors among Black adolescents.

Language: en