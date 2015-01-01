|
Paasila JM, Smith E, Daher M, Simpson GK. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35862622
Positive psychological constructs such as reasons for living, self-esteem and resilience have previously been shown to act as protective psychological barriers against negative psychological outcomes, including suicide ideation in both clinical populations and the general population. This study aims to explore the positive psychological constructs of reasons for living, self-esteem, resilience and their relationship with suicide ideation and predictors of suicide ideation (depression, hopelessness) for N = 50 people who have a severe TBI and are currently receiving community rehabilitation at Liverpool Brain Injury Rehabilitation Unit (LBIRU), NSW.
Language: en
Resilience; Suicide ideation; Traumatic brain injury; Self-esteem; Reasons for living