SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

DuPrey KM, Char AS, Loose SR, Suffredini MV, Walpole K, Cronholm PF. Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2022; 10(7): e23259671221105256.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/23259671221105256

PMID

35859645

PMCID

PMC9290123

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sleep issues are commonly reported in athletes after a sport-related concussion (SRC). Further studies are needed to evaluate screening methods for sleep disturbances and the risk of persisting symptoms after an SRC.

PURPOSE: To evaluate the association between the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) symptoms of trouble falling asleep, fatigue (or low energy), and drowsiness and the risk of persisting symptoms (≥28 days to recovery) in adolescent athletes. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.

METHODS: A total of 519 athletes aged 13 to 18 years reported any sleep-related symptoms with an SRC, scored as none (0), mild (1-2), moderate (3-4), or severe (5-6), at their initial office visit (median, 5.4 days after an SRC). Scores were correlated with the risk of persisting symptoms. A composite "sleep cluster" score (range, 0-18) was calculated by summing the SCAT5 component items for trouble falling asleep, fatigue, and drowsiness.

RESULTS: The results indicated that, compared with athletes who reported that they did not have each symptom, (1) athletes who reported mild, moderate, or severe trouble falling asleep were 3.0, 4.6, and 6.7 times more likely to have persisting symptoms, respectively; (2) athletes reporting mild, moderate, or severe fatigue (or low energy) were 2.6, 4.8, and 7.6 times more likely to have persisting symptoms, respectively; and (3) athletes reporting mild, moderate, or severe drowsiness were 1.9, 4.6, and 6.8 times more likely to have persisting symptoms, respectively (P <.001 for all). For every 1-point increase in the sleep cluster score, there was a 1.2-fold increased risk of persisting symptoms and an additional 2.4 days of recovery required (P <.001 for both).

CONCLUSION: Athletes who reported mild, moderate, or severe sleep-related symptoms on the SCAT5 were at a proportionally increased risk of persisting symptoms at the initial office visit.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; clinical assessment/grading scales; head injuries/concussion; pediatric sports medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print